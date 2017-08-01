Emirates Palace reopens Le Vendôme

Five-star resort Emirates Palace has announced the reopening of its international all-day dining venue Le Vendôme.

In compliance with COVID-19 safety measures, the restaurant is only serving items from its a la carte menu, doing away with buffet service. This is a decision which continues to gain traction in the F&B world. JA Resorts & Hotels has removed its buffet option and Charlie Weaving and Joao Serio of Livit Hospitality Management have stated that buffeting as a whole could become a thing of the past.

The pair previously said: [We] believe the all-you-can-eat food stations and buffets will definitely be dropped by bars and restaurants from now on, for the foreseeable future at least."

Le Vendôme is open for breakfast lunch and dinner, serving a range of salads, sandwiches, curries and European dishes.