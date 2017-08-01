Etihad Airways announces transfer flights to 20 cities

Hospitality
News
Published: 5 June 2020 - 8:30 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
Abu Dhabi national carrier Etihad Airways is continuing to boost its operations and serve more passengers, this month it has announced a range of transfer flights.

Effective June 10, the airline will link 20 cities in Europe, Asia and Australia via Abu Dhabi. Complementing its current list of special flights, the connections will help travellers reach key global destinations.

Alongside links from Melbourne and Sydney to London Heathrow, Etihad will operate connections from Jakarta, Karachi, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Melbourne, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, and Tokyo to cities across Europe including Amsterdam, Barcelona, Brussels, Dublin, Frankfurt, Geneva, London Heathrow, Madrid, Milan, Paris Charles de Gaulle, and Zurich.

Adhering to the latest guidelines, the carrier has adjusted its catering options, while also implementing cabin deep-cleaning, health screening, social distancing rules and check-in adjustments.

As the economic impact of COVID-19 continues to deepen for the aviation industry, the International Air Transport Association has estimated the industry’s revenues could drop by as much as US$314 billion this year.
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Mubadala to invest $1.2bn in India’s Reliance Jio
    Integrating energy with environmental efforts is fundamental to preserving nature
      Inside The Founder's Legacy Office in Abu Dhabi
        BP licenses its latest generation PTA technology to Dongying Weilian Chemical in China
          Artology swoops Best Special Effects / CGI 2020 award

            More related galleries

            Ideal Standard produces new range of products to help cut hospital acquired infections
              Photos: Hilton hotels across Dubai support 10 Million Meals initiative
                In Pictures: Bishop Design creates concept hotel in China for the millennial market
                  Photos: Staycation offers across Dubai hotels
                    50 Hotels in the Middle East: Rove Downtown Dubai to Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah