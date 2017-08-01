Etihad Airways announces transfer flights to 20 cities

Abu Dhabi national carrier Etihad Airways is continuing to boost its operations and serve more passengers, this month it has announced a range of transfer flights.

Effective June 10, the airline will link 20 cities in Europe, Asia and Australia via Abu Dhabi. Complementing its current list of special flights, the connections will help travellers reach key global destinations.

Alongside links from Melbourne and Sydney to London Heathrow, Etihad will operate connections from Jakarta, Karachi, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Melbourne, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, and Tokyo to cities across Europe including Amsterdam, Barcelona, Brussels, Dublin, Frankfurt, Geneva, London Heathrow, Madrid, Milan, Paris Charles de Gaulle, and Zurich.

Adhering to the latest guidelines, the carrier has adjusted its catering options, while also implementing cabin deep-cleaning, health screening, social distancing rules and check-in adjustments.