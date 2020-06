Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group is adapting to the current travel climate by offering its guests discounts and greater flexibility. As travel starts to pick up,

Mandarin Oriental has unveiled two packages to cater to a range of travellers.



At Dubai’s Mandarin Oriental Jumeira the first package is ‘Staycation by M.O.’ – the package includes daily breakfast for two, early check-in and late check-out, a welcome drink on arrival and AED185 of credit when booking a room or AED365 of credit when booking a suite. The staycation offer starts from AED1,200.

For families, there’s the ‘Families by M.O. package – inclusive of a 50% discount on second room bookings, complimentary dining for children under 12, complimentary children amenities, an activity guide and airport transfer. The offer starts from AED1,450.

The staycation package is valid until March 31 2021, while the families package is valid year-round.