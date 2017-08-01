Ajman Tourism promotes emirate at ATM Virtual

The Ajman Tourism Development Department (ATDD) took to Arabian Travel Market (ATM) Virtual to promote the emirate to prospective investors.

HE Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, ATDD Director General participated in a panel discussion on the initiatives to be taken to revive the travel and tourism industry to secure sustainable investment in the region.

His Excellency noted that Ajman boasts a range of features making it prime for investment. Despite being the smallest of the emirates, it is a cost-effective place to invest in travel, with comparatively low set-up costs, faster decision-making processes and less bureaucracy. Ajman also has quick access to both Dubai and Sharjah.

Earlier in May, ATDD issued 13-pages of guidelines to hotel owners in the emirate. Precautionary measures included restricting occupancy to no more than 30% of facilities in hotels, including restaurants, bars and cafes.

Al Greziry said: “We are keen to maintain the highest health and safety measures to protect guests and visitors of Ajman. We are working closely with our partners in the hospitality and health sectors to overcome any difficulties during these challenging times, and will continue to promote Ajman as a leading tourist destination in the United Arab Emirates.”