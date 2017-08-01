The Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah introduces Summer Escapes package

Hospitality
News
Published: 6 June 2020 - 9 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
Sharjah’s heritage hotel – The Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah – has introduced a new staycation package as it begins to welcome back guests.

The Summer Escapes package is available from now until October 10 this year, inclusive of discounted room rates starting at AED700 a night, a room upgrade and AED200 in credit to use at the property’s F&B venues or spa.

Adhering to the latest guidelines the traditional hotel continuously sanitises its rooms, while also offering a delivery service for its breakfast, lunch and dinner services.
