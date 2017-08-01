The Summer Escapes package is available from now until October 10 this year, inclusive of discounted room rates starting at AED700 a night, a room upgrade and AED200 in credit to use at the property’s F&B venues or spa.Adhering to the latest guidelines the traditional hotel continuously sanitises its rooms, while also offering a delivery service for its breakfast, lunch and dinner services.
The Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah introduces Summer Escapes package
Published: 6 June 2020 - 9 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
Sharjah’s heritage hotel – The Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah – has introduced a new staycation package as it begins to welcome back guests.