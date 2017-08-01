The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort launches Signature 3

Published: 6 June 2020 - 8:45 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort has bolstered its F&B portfolio in an imaginative way – by combining the cuisines of its three signature restaurants.

Named The Signature 3, the venue brings together the dishes from MAZI, Sontava and Budha-Bar Beach to have an expansive menu of modern Greek cuisine, South East Asian and the Pacific Rim.

The St. Regis Saadiyat Island & The St. Regis Abu Dhabi and Al Wathba, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort and Spa area general manager of the luxury brands Moustafa Sakr said: “I am very proud to share the new concept of bringing together the best and most loved flavours of 3 international and renowned restaurants! The legendary Budha – Bar Beach, Sontaya and Mazi are joining forces and present a chic dining experience in a sophisticated and elegant ambience. Extending over 3 different areas of privacy, stylish design and views over the Arabian Gulf, I am confident this unique experience will be appreciated and loved in the city of Abu Dhabi”.

Located at the lobby level, The Signature 3 opens daily from mid-day to late evening.


