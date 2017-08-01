FoodKarma delivers free meals to frontline workers at Dubai hospital

Hospitality
News
Published: 7 June 2020 - 3 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
FoodKarma and some of its partners helped deliver free meals to healthcare workers at Al Zahra Hospital in Dubai.

Dusit Thani Hotel Dubai, 1762, Le Pain Quotidien, Cooloo Tamam, Armela Farms, and Katch International teamed up with the app that aims to minimise food waste and delivered the meals in 1762’s refrigerated food truck.

Eugenie Dronneau, Founder and CEO of FoodKarma, said, "FoodKarma is about positivity, cooperation, and unity, with the aim of promoting good karma. Together with our food and beverage partners, we wanted to do our little bit to support the frontline workers (including, doctors, nurses, and maintenance and cleaning staff), because, during these challenging times, they put their lives at risk every day to keep us safe.”

She added, “This effort would not have been possible without the amazing support of our partners at 1762, Armela Farms, Cooloo Tamam, Dusit Thani Dubai, and Le Pain Quotidien, along with the much appreciated help of Katch International. All of them have responded to this idea with the utmost enthusiasm and support, and we want to thank them sincerely for all their efforts! We hope to be able to organise more initiatives like this throughout the year, to help the community and those in need as much as possible."

