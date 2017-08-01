Hotelbeds signs distribution agreement with Trip.com Group

Bedbank company Hotelbeds has signed a distribution agreement with travel service provider Trip.com Group. Together the pair will help regrow the Chinese and non-Chinese travel industry.

The partnership will provide Trip.com Group with access to Hotelbeds’ activities portfolio, otherwise known as ‘Beyond the Bed.’ The portfolio consists of more than 18,000 activities in 690 destinations, 25,000 transfer routes in 1,100 destinations and a range of theme-park tickets.

Hotelbeds managing director in China Forrest Zhang explained: “We’re very pleased to extend our longstanding partnership with Trip.com Group as their customers are highly-valued by our supplier partners all around the world. We’ve worked hard over the last few years to make our ancillaries product range more and more relevant for Chinese travellers and our local sales team presence in China ensures that the sales process is China-friendly. Trip.com Group has more than 43% market share of China’s online tourism, itself the biggest tourism market in the world, and the market is rapidly growing year-on-year so we expect this partnership to generate significant sales growth for our supplier partners around the world.”

Trip.com Group CEO of tickets & activities business unit Xiaojiang Yu added: “We’re very excited to gain access to in-destination ancillary services via the Beyond the Bed portfolio of Hotelbeds. Many of our customers look for unique travel products that can give them authentic local experiences when travelling internationally and the Hotelbeds range of products and high level of exclusive deals is both incomparable and, importantly, adapted for the needs of Chinese travellers.”

With this, Trip.com will provide in-destination services sales points, vacation packaging and packaged tour channels. Supply partners of Beyond the Bed will also be able to reach Trip.com’s 400 million customers via both the Chinese and non-Chinese distribution channels of the Group.