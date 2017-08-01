The Hotel Show Dubai postponed

The Hotel Show Dubai, which was due to take place in September at the Dubai World Trade Centre, has been moved to next year. In a statement announcing the postponement, dmg events said the decision had been based on concerns around the global pandemic, accessibility and for the wellbeing of exhibitors, visitors, speakers and delegates.

The Hotel Show group event director Jasmeet Bakshi said: “The hospitality industry has shown incredible resilience in the face of adversity. As a key meeting place and highlight in the regional calendar, we felt The Hotel Show would better serve our audience if it moved to 2021. This decision will allow the next edition to deliver the market-leading event that we and our many stakeholders expect, without making any compromises.”

The exhibition is co-located with The Leisure Show, INDEX and WORKSPACE, providing the predominant destination for trade business across hospitality, leisure and interior design, welcoming tens of thousands of attendees across the four events each year.

Dmg events senior vice president Andy White explained: “We’ve made this decision based on concerns for the wellbeing of all our participants and after detailed discussions with the local and international industry. There’s an overwhelming consensus that The Hotel Show will be of more benefit for the whole industry by postponing it until May 2021.”

This decision has been welcomed by many of the events’ exhibiting partners: Alp Aksoy, Vice President, Hospitality, Africa, ME and Turkey for Diversey Gulf commented: "I believe that the Hotel Show has taken a responsible decision to protect the participating companies, and guests by avoiding any risks. The next Hotel Show at the end of May will be a great opportunity to celebrate a new and more powerful era of hospitality in our region, and the world.”

The Hotel Show has become an essential meeting place for hotel general managers, F&B managers, front-of-house and housekeeping teams; restaurateurs and interior designers looking to access products, information and inspiration. The 2021 edition will showcase more than 400 local and international exhibitors, 30+ seminars and conferences featuring over 100 speakers, thousands of new products and a key focus on new thinking and product solutions in a post COVID-19 world.

For more information, visit www.thehotelshow.com.