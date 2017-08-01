UAE unveils new guidelines for hotel facilities

New guidelines relating to hotel operating procedures have been released by the UAE governemnt.

As part of the guidelines released by the UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, hotels are required to test all employees before re-opening, with new tests being carried out every 15 days.

Guests or employees displaying symptoms of COVIDovid-19 will not be allowed to enter hotel facilities, according to the new guidelines.

With regards to rooms, hotels must leave 24-hour gaps between guests as a precaution. Other facilities – such as restaurants and cafes – will be allowed to operate between 6am and 9pm, with four people permitted per table. Distances of 2.5 metres must be maintained between tables.

Facilities including gyms and swimming pools will be allowed to operate with a predetermined cap on capacity.

Beaches will be divided into sections to avoid overcrowding while prayer rooms and kids’ areas will remain closed.