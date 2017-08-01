Emirates extends salary cuts through September

Hospitality
News
Published: 8 June 2020 - 7:45 a.m.
Emirates has extended 50 percent salary cuts until September, according to an internal memo seen by Arabian Business.

On Sunday, the airline told its employees that it would extend a three-month wage cut – which was due to end in June – until September 30.

In some cases, pay cuts will be deepened, with some basic salaries slashed by 50%.

“We continue to navigate the impact of COVID-19 on our business and are reviewing all possible options to preserve our cash position,” the memo said.

The letter stated that the decision was taken only after reviewing other possible options to preserve its cash position.

When contacted by Arabian Business, Emirates confirmed the move, although it did not offer any further comment.

Last week, Emirates Group said it would have to cut jobs to further reduce costs to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Similarly, Abu Dhabi’s Etihad has extended salary cuts until September, with a 25% reduction for cabin crew and junior staff members and 50% cuts for those in managerial positions.

“Due to the ongoing impact of COVID-19 on the travel industry, Etihad is continuing to consider all options to protect jobs and preserve cash at this challenging time,” an Etihad aviation group spokesperson told Arabian Business.

“Regretfully, Etihad has extended its salary reduction until September 2020, with 25% reduction for junior staff and cabin crew, and 50% for employees at manager level and above,” the spokesperson added. “Housing allowance and a number of benefits continue to be paid.”
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Sharp drop in air freight demand in the Middle East
    Covid's impact on regional media companies, analysis
      DP World and TradeLens partner to digitise global supply chains
        China Unicom reveals it has deployed 130,000 5G base stations to date
          Foreign investment in Jio Platforms hits 20%, netting $12bn for Reliance Industries

            More related galleries

            Ideal Standard produces new range of products to help cut hospital acquired infections
              Photos: Hilton hotels across Dubai support 10 Million Meals initiative
                In Pictures: Bishop Design creates concept hotel in China for the millennial market
                  Photos: Staycation offers across Dubai hotels
                    50 Hotels in the Middle East: Rove Downtown Dubai to Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah