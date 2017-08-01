New delivery app 'Munch' aims to drive down commissions

Set to launch this month, the Munch application’s pricing model is just 5% commission, plus a fixed rate for delivery for merchants, should they require it. Customisable branding options and other marketing opportunities, including an opt-in loyalty scheme, will be released in subsequent versions.

Munch GM Chris Daniels said: "The idea for Munch was born out of a real need to nurture the aggregator and merchant relationship. Now, more than ever, our restaurant industry is relying on food delivery, and we felt the need to support this by building an affordable delivery platform, Munch."

Munch evolved from a recent mood shift in the food delivery landscape, which resulted in many restaurateurs to pull back on third-party aggregators due to high commissions and lack of control.

Daniels continued: "We know we are disruptive and its now, more than ever, what our industry needs. We want to work with our much-loved restaurants by charging them less and giving more."

To enquire on becoming a Munch delivery partner, please contact: info@munchdelivery.com

Munch will officially launch in the UAE in June and will be available for free on both iOS and Andriod App stores.