Oman hotel revenues fall 25%

The total revenue of Omani hotels in the three-to-five star range fell by 25% to OMR 54.2 million ($140.85 million) until the end of March 2020, according to government statistics.

According to monthly statistics from the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI), hotel occupancy rates fell 25% to 51.3% at the end of March, compared to 68.4% over the same time period in 2019.

The total number of guests in Omani hotels dropped by 19.5% in the first three months of 2020, reaching 389,621 guests, compared to 483,995 guests over the same time period in 2019.Europeans accounted for 157,098 hotel visitors, compared to 115,857 Omani nationals and 36,056 Asian guests through the end of March.

The total number of European visitors dropped 26.7%, compared to 16.1% for African guests and 29.1% for Arab guests.

American guest numbers fell by 18.1%, compared to a 4.7% drop in guests from Oceania and an 18.7% drop in GCC visitors.