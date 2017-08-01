Oman hotel revenues fall 25%

Hospitality
News
Published: 8 June 2020 - 6:15 a.m.
The total revenue of Omani hotels in the three-to-five star range fell by 25% to OMR 54.2 million ($140.85 million) until the end of March 2020, according to government statistics.

According to monthly statistics from the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI), hotel occupancy rates fell 25% to 51.3% at the end of March, compared to 68.4% over the same time period in 2019.

The total number of guests in Omani hotels dropped by 19.5% in the first three months of 2020, reaching 389,621 guests, compared to 483,995 guests over the same time period in 2019.

Europeans accounted for 157,098 hotel visitors, compared to 115,857 Omani nationals and 36,056 Asian guests through the end of March.

The total number of European visitors dropped 26.7%, compared to 16.1% for African guests and 29.1% for Arab guests.

American guest numbers fell by 18.1%, compared to a 4.7% drop in guests from Oceania and an 18.7% drop in GCC visitors.
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

Oman News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

GlobalData report: Refiners worldwide hit hard by fuel demand destruction caused by lockdowns and stringent travel restrictions
    KIZAD breaks ground onthe largest rest, refuelling facility in the region
      GP Global expands international bunkering business with a raft of new appointments
        New Clariant additive solutions will add more than just a finishing touch to North America’s industrial coatings
          Gazprom Neft’s Moscow Refinery joins the Open Mosprom project

            More related galleries

            Ideal Standard produces new range of products to help cut hospital acquired infections
              Photos: Hilton hotels across Dubai support 10 Million Meals initiative
                In Pictures: Bishop Design creates concept hotel in China for the millennial market
                  Photos: Staycation offers across Dubai hotels
                    50 Hotels in the Middle East: Rove Downtown Dubai to Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah