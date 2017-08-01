Online reviews important for millennial tourism market

As a growing number of consumers are spending more time online during the pandemic and taking more notice of online reviews and blogs, the importance of positive feedback for tourism companies becomes even greater, according to Globaldata a leading data and analytics company.

According to GlobalData’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Consumer Survey, 48% of millennials from Brazil and 52% of millennials from the USA are spending more time reading online reviews and blogs than before the pandemic, which greatly increases the importance of these channels to both national and international tourism businesses.



GlobalData travel & tourism analyst Ben Cordwell commented: “Reviews can be the lifeblood of tourism businesses such as hotels and restaurants, with negative reviews drastically impacting the interest and footfall that some will receive. For the Americas tourism industry, the increase in online traffic is especially important at a time when travel restrictions and quarantine requirements will lead many people to consider staycations in 2020.”



Highlighting the growing importance of online reviews and blogs – 7% of Brazilian millennials and 16% of US millennials are typically spending all day, every day online, a fact that the tourism industry will naturally want to take into account when marketing products and services.



Cordwell added: “With a string of negative headlines denting consumer confidence in the tourism industry already this year, the impact of COVID-19 will likely see many customers not wanting to take any risks when it comes to their holidays. This means that when restrictions are lifted it will be vital for travel and tourism businesses to make consumers feel safe as well as giving them the best possible experience, to gain more favourable reviews and increase their opportunity to gain further bookings”