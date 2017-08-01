Webinar to be held on Caterer Middle East's restaurateur survey on June 11

The first in a series of webinars from Caterer Middle East will focus on the recent survey of 100 restaurateurs on the effects of Covid-19 on the F&B industry.

To be broadcast live online on June 11 at 10am, four experienced restaurateurs will share their knowledge and insights with an industry audience.

The panellists include Natahsa Sideris, founder of Tashas and Avli, Omar Shihab, general manager of Boca Dubai, Ahsan Kahlon, founder of Roti Rollers and Reif Kushiyaki, and Jaime Castaneda, general manager of 99 Sushi Bar and Reataurant.

Moderated by Caterer Middle East editor Simon Ritchie, the panel will look at all aspects covered by the survey including:

Rent and the tenant/landlord relationship. Should restaurants get rent relief while their outlets are unable to operate?

What will social distancing mean for the ability of restaurants to operate profitably in the long term?

Have delivery aggregators done enough to support the industry or is a new platform needed?

With 76% of operators considering closing outlets if the current situation continues, what does the future hold for the industry?