Abu Dhabi movement ban extended for another week

Hospitality
News
Published: 9 June 2020 - 9:45 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
Movement to and from Abu Dhabi, including cities Al Ain and Al Dhafra, will remain banned for an additional week from today (June 9) in a bid to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Committee for COVID-19 Pandemic made the announcement in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Police and DoH.

Similar to the statement made the week previous, Abu Dhabi Government Media Office said on Twitter that: “This comes to enhance the effectiveness of the national survey campaign and to reduce the spread of the Covid-19 virus, and to complete a series of preventive and precautionary measures to reduce contact and maintain the health and safety of community members.”

Exemptions are available for employees in vital sectors, along with chronic disease patients visiting hospitals and the transportation of necessary goods.

The extension aims to enhance the capital’s National Screening Programme.
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Architect Hazel Wong collaborates with Palma Holding on affordable housing project
    Telefonica Deutschland sells off over 10,000 towers to Telxius, in €1.5bn deal
      Fresh OPEC+ cuts point to crude and condensate supply deficits through 2021
        Why next generation connectivity demands cutting edge security
          MENA LNG companies likely to put off upcoming projects due to economic slowdown

            More related galleries

            Ideal Standard produces new range of products to help cut hospital acquired infections
              Photos: Hilton hotels across Dubai support 10 Million Meals initiative
                In Pictures: Bishop Design creates concept hotel in China for the millennial market
                  Photos: Staycation offers across Dubai hotels
                    50 Hotels in the Middle East: Rove Downtown Dubai to Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah