Abu Dhabi movement ban extended for another week

Movement to and from Abu Dhabi , including cities Al Ain and Al Dhafra, will remain banned for an additional week from today (June 9) in a bid to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Committee for COVID-19 Pandemic made the announcement in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Police and DoH.

Similar to the statement made the week previous, Abu Dhabi Government Media Office said on Twitter that: “This comes to enhance the effectiveness of the national survey campaign and to reduce the spread of the Covid-19 virus, and to complete a series of preventive and precautionary measures to reduce contact and maintain the health and safety of community members.”

Exemptions are available for employees in vital sectors, along with chronic disease patients visiting hospitals and the transportation of necessary goods.

The extension aims to enhance the capital’s National Screening Programme.