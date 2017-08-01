Atlantis, Dubai recognised for animal safety and welfare

Hospitality
News
Published: 9 June 2020 - 7:30 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Atlantis, Dubai has become the first resort in the region to be granted accreditation by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA).

The five-star property’s aquarium has been recognised for its practices in animal care and welfare.

In order to achieve the accreditation, the Palm Jumeirah resort had to be reviewed in a number of categories. These include animal care and welfare, veterinary programmes, conservation, education, and safety. AZA re-evaluates zoos and aquariums every five years to reinstate the accreditation.

“AZA accreditation signifies Atlantis Dubai’s active role in protecting our world’s wild animals and wild places while providing exceptional animal care and meaningful guest experiences, said AZA president and CEO Dan Ashe, adding: “Atlantis Dubai is truly a leader in the zoological profession, and I am proud to have them among our members.”

The review also delves into the operations of the facility, looking into animal care, keeper training, visitor safety, financial stability, risk management and visitor services.

Atlantis, Dubai executive VP and managing director Tim Kelly added: “We are delighted to be the first in the Middle East to receive this internationally recognised, gold standard accreditation.

“Atlantis Dubai is currently home to over 65,000 marine animals residing at The Lost Chambers Aquarium, Sea Lion Point and Dolphin Bay.

“When Atlantis, The Royal opens in 2021 it will also fall under this accreditation. The specialist team at Atlantis Dubai are consistently practising the highest standards of animal care and, by achieving AZA accreditation, it provides recognition for their skills, commitment and dedication.”


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Gordon Ramsay’s Uncharted Season 2 premiers in GCC
    Productions could be delayed by six months, Maaz Sheikh
      Why Stonehill Taylor has appointed principal Mark Hayes
        Teoco: Dynamic Spectrum Sharing is a crucial tool for monetising 5G, particularly in the short to mid-term
          Orange launches €500,000 Seed Challenge for MEA startups

            More related galleries

            Ideal Standard produces new range of products to help cut hospital acquired infections
              Photos: Hilton hotels across Dubai support 10 Million Meals initiative
                In Pictures: Bishop Design creates concept hotel in China for the millennial market
                  Photos: Staycation offers across Dubai hotels
                    50 Hotels in the Middle East: Rove Downtown Dubai to Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah