Atlantis, Dubai recognised for animal safety and welfare

Atlantis, Dubai has become the first resort in the region to be granted accreditation by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA).

The five-star property’s aquarium has been recognised for its practices in animal care and welfare.

In order to achieve the accreditation, the Palm Jumeirah resort had to be reviewed in a number of categories. These include animal care and welfare, veterinary programmes, conservation, education, and safety. AZA re-evaluates zoos and aquariums every five years to reinstate the accreditation.

“AZA accreditation signifies Atlantis Dubai’s active role in protecting our world’s wild animals and wild places while providing exceptional animal care and meaningful guest experiences, said AZA president and CEO Dan Ashe, adding: “Atlantis Dubai is truly a leader in the zoological profession, and I am proud to have them among our members.”

The review also delves into the operations of the facility, looking into animal care, keeper training, visitor safety, financial stability, risk management and visitor services.

Atlantis, Dubai executive VP and managing director Tim Kelly added: “We are delighted to be the first in the Middle East to receive this internationally recognised, gold standard accreditation.

“Atlantis Dubai is currently home to over 65,000 marine animals residing at The Lost Chambers Aquarium, Sea Lion Point and Dolphin Bay.



“When Atlantis, The Royal opens in 2021 it will also fall under this accreditation. The specialist team at Atlantis Dubai are consistently practising the highest standards of animal care and, by achieving AZA accreditation, it provides recognition for their skills, commitment and dedication.”