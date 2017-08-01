More than half UAE residents will book staycations, finds Time Out Dubai

Published: 9 June 2020 - 6:45 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
A recent survey from our sister publication Time Out Dubai has found that more than half of UAE residents are likely to book a staycation this summer.

Time Out’s Social Distancing Survey in May polled more than 1,000 UAE residents, gauging how COVID-19 has reshaped travel habits.

Of those polled, 18% said they would definitely book a staycation, while 34% described themselves as likely to book a staycation.

Only 26% said they were unlikely to book a staycation, while 13% said they definitely would not and 9% said they never book staycations.

As restrictions continue to ease, hotels have started reopening facilities and deploying updated measures to draw in guests. Staycation offers have become the norm as the vast majority of people are landlocked due to lingering flight restrictions.

The survey also found that 24% said they booked staycations at least once a year, 22% at least twice a year, 21% said three-to-four-times a year, 8% at least once every two months and 3% at least once a month.

For more finidngs from the survey, click here.

Time Out Dubai’s findings reinforce a recent report from Colliers International and ATM that found that local tourism and domestic travel will lead the GCC’s road to recovery.

Check out our list of staycation offers across the region here.


