The Gallery by Dubai International Hotel reopens its doors

With Dubai International Airport increasing its operations, Dubai International Hotel has reopened The Gallery F&B venue.

Located at gate B9, the venue serves a range of international dishes including continental breakfast, Kung Pao chicken, beef tapsilog, mixed grill, fish and chips, steaks, pastas and pizzas.

Dubai International Hotel F&B consultant Stéphane Blanc explained: "Dubai International Hotel has always been proactive in assisting our guests and delivering the finest hospitality. We are back and ready to serve a choice of distinct international dishes and speciality house beverages, spirits, and coolers to guests while they wait to board their flight."

Adhering to all the latest guidelines, staff and diners will be asked to wear personal protection equipment, with temperature checks carried out at the door. Along with socially distant tables, menus will be replaced by QR codes.