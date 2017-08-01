The World Travel and Tourism Council to issue safety stamps for global destinations

World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) The has become the latest figure in the travel industry to launch a health and safety stamp to help reassure travellers. The Safe Travels stamp is given to major holiday destinations around the world which have successfully adopted the council’s global hygiene protocols.

The Safe Travel protocols were designed to standardise health and safety across the hospitality and travel industries. The measures were drawn up by WTTC members including Hilton president and CEO Chris Nassetta, Radisson Hospitality president and CEO Federico J. González and IHG CEO Keith Barr.

Destinations such as Bulgaria, Turkey, Jamaica and Mauritius have all received the stamp from WTTC.

WTTC president and CEO Gloria Guevara explained: “The number of global destinations adopting our private sector protocols is growing at a rapid pace and it’s hugely gratifying and shows the success and importance of the WTTC Safe Travels stamp.

“The stamp is vital to re-establish worldwide consumer confidence in travel and tourism and so travellers can be sure that enhanced standards of hygiene are in place for them to be able to travel safely.”

Turkish minister of culture & tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy added: “Turkey has been a role model for the world during COVID-19 with its well-established health system and treatment methods. We have also pioneered setting the direction for safe tourism with a certification program for normalisation of tourism and we are now glad to see WTTC bringing the efforts to a global level.’’

Launched in mid-May, the Safe Travel protocols stipulate measures on deep-cleaning, social distancing, personal protection equipment, removal of extraneous items in hotels, implementation of technology and the safe reopening of F&B outlets.