Four Seasons launches podcast mini-series

In celebration of the current leap year, Four Seasons has released a three-episode podcast series on the value of time.

The three podcasts discuss how travellers can make the most of their time, along with interviews with friends of the company and talks on the power of travelling.

The first episode was recorded at the Four Seasons Hotel Firenze, titled ‘The Power of Travelling Outside Your Comfort Zone.’

The debut episode was hosted by Four Seasons Magazine editor in chief Alicia Miller Corbett as she sat down with Jessica Nabongo. The podcast is centred on Nabongo’s journey of travelling every country in the world.

The podcast also featured a discussion with a fourth-generation truffle hunter, a mixology class with bartender Karem Pasqualetti and a cooking lesson from chef Vito Mollica.

The podcast following is a discussion with adventurer Georgina Miranda, a two-time Mount Everest climber. Miranda meets with host Patrick Janelle at the Four Seasons Resort Costa Rica at Peninsula Papagayo to further discuss the important of a healthy work/life balance.

The final episode is a conversation with professional photographer Dave Krugman at the Four Season property in Japan’s Kyoto. The photographer sits down with app creator Poppy Jamie to discuss the importance of travelling to boost creativity.