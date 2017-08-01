Hyatt to open 756-key hotel in Makkah

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (Hyatt) has announced it will open a Grand Hyatt brand property in the Holy City of Makkah after signing a management agreement with Umm Alqura.

The Grand Hyatt Makkah is slated for a 2025 opening and will mark the brand’s debut into Makkah.

Once complete, the property will comprise 756 keys and be part of the King Abdul Aziz Road (KAAR) mixed-use urban development project, designed to support the Kingdom’s growing religious tourism sector.

Hyatt revealed the property will celebrate Islamic tradition by ensuring the hotel features interiors, materials and artwork which represent the culture. Catering to religious tourists, the Grand Hyatt hotel will sit closely to the Grand Mosque.

Hyatt regional VP of development, MENA Ludwig Bouldoukian said: “The country’s significant strides to boost tourism complements our own commitment to creating a pipeline in markets that matter most to guests and World of Hyatt members. Consequently, the opening of Grand Hyatt Makkah will strengthen the Kingdom’s vision to attract more tourists and offer guests an elevated, luxury experience with plans to open further properties in the Holy City in the near future.”