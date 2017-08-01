IHG reveals the best ‘live like a local’ experiences around the globe

InterContinental Hotels Group’s (IHG) results on the most popular ‘local experiences’ across the globe have been revealed.

Dubbed as ICons by IHG, the experiences were determined through a public online vote and then ranked by a panel of leading travel experts. The tourist experiences all centre on living like a local and diverting from the usual cohort of tourist experiences.

Seven cities from around the world were chosen, including Paris, London, New York, Shanghai, Mexico City, Sydney and Dubai.

For Dubai the top local experience was determined to be: “Tasting the many unique flavours of Karak Chai along Jumeirah Beach Road.”

The others were as follows: Paris – Smell of oven-fresh bread from the boulangeries of Oberkampf; London – The contrast of old and new architecture on the ever-changing London skyline; New York – Fresh bagels at a West Village bagel shop, Sydney – The cool breeze on your face as you ride the Manly to Circular Quay ferry; Mexico City – The smoky flavour of tacos al pastor and Shanghai – The sound of old songs played on a vinyl record player.

The ICons campaign was formed based on research from IHG. The Group found that 75% of luxury travellers wish they could experience a city like a well-informed local.

Other ICons in Dubai included the sound of water at the Dubai fountains, the echo of the evening call to prayer at Jumeirah Mosque and the smell of burning bukhoor.

IHG Luxury Portfolio SVP for global marketing Jane Mackie said: “True to the InterContinental brand’s heritage of pioneering luxury travel, we’ve spent the last few months working with leading experts and canvassing public opinion to uncover truly fascinating and meaningful details that showcase the best of global cities around the world. We are excited to reveal the first ever list of InterContinental ICons as well as curated itineraries to inspire travellers to go deeper.”