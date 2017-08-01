JW Marriott Marquis Dubai welcomes new executive chef

The JW Marriott Marquis Dubai has appointed Mortiz Neumann as its executive chef.

In his role, Neumann will oversee the property’s 15 F&B venues while leading a team of 300 chefs.

The German national brings with him an 18 year career, having worked across six different hospitality brand and completed three hotel pre-opening phases. Originally from Bavaria, he joins JW after having been in charge of culinary operations at La Ville Hotel & Suites City Walk.

Speaking about his new post, the chef said: “At Marriott we always strive to be one step ahead. In order to do that we foster a work environment that supports associates to learn, grow and innovate. It is a fantastic brand to work with and I am immensely looking forward to this new chapter at the JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, a hotel that inspirers other hotels in the industry.”

JW Marriott Marquis Dubai culinary director Stephen Wright added: “2020 promises to be a very busy year with many exciting projects. With Moritz onboard we will further strive to enhance service quality as well as revolutionize the food industry here in Dubai.”

Following the chef’s hire, JW Marriott Marquis Dubai revealed it is currently planning to revamp two of its F&B venues, a venture “Neumann will be heavily involved in.”