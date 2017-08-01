Nominees revealed for the Time Out Dubai Music & Nightlife Awards 2020

Dubai’s best nightlife destinations and nights out are about to be revealed by sister publication Time Out Dubai.



The Time Out Dubai Music & Nightlife Awards are back for an 11th year in 2020, within which there are 26 categories celebrating the city’s best nights out.



Over the past 12 months, Time Out Dubai’s team of reviewers have been out and about around the city, reviewing Dubai’s best bars, pubs, clubs, gigs, concerts, ladies’ nights, gents’ nights, club nights, DJs, bar bands and more – and they’re revealing the shortlists for the Time Out Dubai Music & Nightlife Awards 2020 below.



The dedicated team of anonymous reviewers goes out en masse every night of the week, to live and breathe the social life of the city, to be on the pulse of what’s happening and where – so they can tell you, without any bias – or influence from third parties – where you need to be going to for a top night out.



From super-clubs to rooftop bars, bar bands to DJs, sports bars to ladies’ nights, they’ve been there – and there’s a category to recognise them.



There have been no nominations and there is no public vote. You can trust Time Out Dubai’s team is giving you an honest, independent review, without any outside influences (for more on their process, click here).



New for 2020 is the Terrace Bar category, which recognises bars in the city with a superb outdoor terrace area.



Venues that opened between October 1, 2019 and February 1, 2020, are eligible for the newcomer award and are not entered into any other categories.



The winners will be revealed at a glittering ceremony on Wednesday March 25 at the Time Out Dubai Music & Nightlife Awards 2020, which will be held at W Dubai – The Palm. This will be followed by a huge after-party at a venue that’s going to be announced very soon.



Sit tight for the official announcement of the very best nightlife destinations in Dubai.



For event table bookings and prices, please contact tablebookings@timeoutdubai.com. For event queries, contact Joanna.Farrer@itp.com.

