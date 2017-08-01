Report: Occupancy in Cairo hotels grew to 75% in 2019

Hospitality
News
Published: 1 March 2020 - 9:15 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Cairo’s hospitality sector in 2019 performed well according to a report, recording occupancy growth, hotel openings and stable ADR and RevPAR.

JLL’s Year End report highlighted the capital city saw hotel occupancy grow by 2% in 2019 to 75%. It also highlighted ADR registered at US$94, marking a slight 2% decrease compared to 2018. RevPAR in 2019 remained at approximately $70.

Foreign branded hotel announcements included the St. Regis and the W Cairo, giving Cairo 23,300 keys. The report further suggested key supply could increase by 600 by the end of 2020.

JLL’s report detailed that Cairo’s hospitality market in 2020 could show stronger results, citing Egypt’s higher number of arrivals recently, along with tourism support initiatives from the government and improved air connectivity.
Hospitality News

Egypt News

