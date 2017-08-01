Rosewood Hotel Group announces strongest pipeline in its history

Rosewood Hotel Group announces strongest pipeline in its history
The Rosewood property in Abu Dhabi
Published: 1 March 2020 - 9:30 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Rosewood Hotel Group has announced its development pipeline is at 32 projects, making it the strongest in the group’s history.

Its pipeline spreads across its Rosewood Hotels & Resorts brand with 21 projects, its KHOS brand with five and its New World Hotels & Resorts brand with six.

In the MENA region, Rosewood has a property in both Jeddah and Abu Dhabi. In a release it revealed it is eyeing further development in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

It said: “In the Middle East, the growth focus is on Saudi Arabia where the Kingdom's unprecedented transformation for a new era of travel fits perfectly with the Rosewood brand's trailblazing reputation for refined style and timelessness.”

Throughout Asia, seven Rosewood Hotels & Resorts properties have opened in the past 24 months, including the brand's global flagship hotel and residences in Hong Kong and the reported highest hotel in the world in Guangzhou.

Rosewood Hotel Group CEO Sonia Cheng added: "In addition to growing our hotel pipeline, we have intensified our focus on luxury branded residential development, both as part of a hotel project, or in some cases, on a stand-alone basis."
