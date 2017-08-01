The Residence Zanzibar announces offer for GCC travellers

Five-star resort The Residence Zanzibar has announced an offer exclusive for GCC travellers.

Guests from the region can enjoy a three-night stay package at the property, inclusive of a half board meal, free rental of snorkelling gear and complimentary return airport transfer.

The property comprises 32 hectares of tropical gardens, set off the coast of Tanzania. Its 66 villas range from one bedrooms to two, each featuring a private pool and deck area.

Spread among the two hectares of garden space is the Ila Spa, featuring six separate pavilions for a range of treatments.

F&B venues include The Dining Room which serve international and Zanzibari cuisine, along with the Pavilion Restaurant serving a range of Indian, Arabian and Mediterranean dishes.

GCC travellers can book the three-day stay offer between April 30 and December 23 this year.