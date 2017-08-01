Voco Riyadh launches Saudi Evening F&B experience

Voco Hotel in KSA’s Riyadh has announced its weekly Saudi Evening F&B experience.

Organised every Tuesday from 6:30 pm to 11 pm, the Horizon restaurant will bring in female Saudi chef Ward Tami to prepare a traditional Saudi menu.

Items range from a selection of Arabian salads, appetisers and sweets to gorsan, girish, bukhari rice, kabsa, al harees al haili, marquq, hail kibbeh and al hanini.

Voco Riyadh explained the menu has been created to show the depth, heritage and diversity of Saudi’s cuisine.

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) and Voco Riyadh area GM M. Allaf explained: "We came up with the idea of allocating every Tuesday night at Horizon restaurant to Saudi food in response to the request of many visitors and hotel guests. They all expressed an interest in - and love for - the Saudi kitchen, because of the diversity of flavours and dishes.”

Allaf continued: “Saudi chef Ward Tamim provides an exceptional dining experience, especially with her use of fresh and natural ingredients. You will be inspired by the variety of food from all different regions of KSA and I would encourage everyone to come and visit Horizon on Tuesdays to experience the Saudi heritage and culture in an atmosphere filled with Arabian originality.”