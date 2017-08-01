W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island remains on temporary lockdown

W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island remains on temporary lockdown
W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island will resume normal operations as soon it is given clearance from the authorities
Published: 1 March 2020 - 12:15 p.m.
By: Claudia De Brito

Following reports that W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island and the Crowne Plaza Abu Dhabi had been placed under lockdown on Friday March 27, a spokesperson W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island has commented in order to clairfy the situation.

Speaking exclusively to Hotelier Middle East, the spokeperson said: “On February 27, 2020, we were informed by local authorities that two members of a tour group tested positive for Coronavirus. The people concerned were not guests at W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, although they were in contact with guests at the hotel recently. As a precautionary measure the authorities placed the hotel on temporary lockdown and undertook necessary health screenings.

As per directions from the authorities, some guests at the hotel were cleared to leave the property following their results from the screening. All other guests remain in the hotel pending their screening results and clearance from the authorities."

In the meantime, the property has a plan in place to accommodate incoming guests: “We continue to rebook all guests arriving in the immediate future to other Marriott International hotels in the city and are giving them the option to cancel or amend their bookings.

The safety and well-being of our guests and associates is of paramount importance to us and we continue to comply with the direction provided by the authorities.”

The spokesperson concluded by saying that the hotel would resume normal operations as soon it had been given clearance from the authorities.

Guests at the two affected hotels on Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island, included 140 professional cyclists who were participating in the final stages of the subsequently cancelled UAE Tour.

