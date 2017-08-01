Wizz Air Abu Dhabi to start operations this year

A new low-cost carrier has been announced for the emirate of Abu Dhabi. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi will start operations at the capital’s international airport from the fall of this year.

The airline was established by the Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company PJSC (ADDH) and Wizz Air.

Once operational, the airline will fly to destinations across Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Africa.

Following the agreement, the airline development team has already initiated the process with the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority to obtain the carrier’s Air Operator Certificate and Operating License. The companies involved also assured the new airline will create a host of job opportunities for the UAE aviation sector.

H.E. Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi, CEO of ADDH said: “Tourism is a high priority in Abu Dhabi’s growth strategy. Significant investment is going not only into our airports but also the tourist infrastructure, including hotels, resorts and cultural attractions. Last year the emirate achieved a record high of 11.35 million visitors and a key driver for this is the connectivity that enables people to visit Abu Dhabi easily and affordably. Our partnerships with Wizz Air and others will help elevate the UAE’s capital as a highly competitive regional and international destination for leisure and business travellers alike.”

Wizz Air Holdings CEO József Váradi added: “The joint venture agreement with Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company to form Wizz Air Abu Dhabi underpins our long-term dedication to bringing an economically and operationally highly efficient as well as environmentally most sustainable airline business model to boost Abu Dhabi’s aviation development. Wizz Air’s mission feeds into Abu Dhabi’s diversified economic strategy as we aim to stimulate traffic by creating demand to the benefit of growing Abu Dhabi’s touristic and economic diversity. We look forward to welcoming passengers on board our young, green and ultra-efficient fleet.”

The establishment of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi comes soon after Arabian Travel Market (ATM) highlighted the growing success of low-cost carriers in the Middle East As ATM noted, total seat capacity for low-cost carriers in the region rose from 14.9% in 2018 to 16.5% the following year.