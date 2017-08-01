Be creative to reduce food waste, says Coya’s Middle East executive chef

Hospitality
News
Published: 2 March 2020 - 9 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Chefs should come up with more creative ways to tackle the increasing problem of food waste, according to Coya’s Middle East executive chef Benjamin Wan.

Inspired by the challenge of minimising food waste at the Peruvian restaurant’s Dubai and Abu Dhabi outlets, Wan challenges his staff to find new uses for the produce that arrives daily.

He said: “Tackling food waste is certainly a major concern and something of a ‘work in progress’ for the regional and global restaurant industry. At the simplest level, we create a more sustainable kitchen through waste minimisation. A little creative thinking can decrease waste significantly by utilizing every part of the fruits, vegetables, seafood, and meat that people often don’t think of as edible, transforming them into something delicious.”

Examples of how they do that include making stock from chicken, beef, and fish bones, while top grade tuna and salmon bones have been scraped of their meat and add to the taco filing.

Trimmings from beef ribs are used to make beef bao filling and after using the corn for corn salad, the cob goes to pastry to be used as an infusion for sweetcorn ice cream.

“As the UAE government takes steps to reduce food waste, Coya is doing its part to develop an authentically sustainable kitchen that will hopefully inspire our guests and our peers to take simple steps to decrease their own food waste footprint,” Wan concluded
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Nokia CEO steps down after more than a decade in charge
    US fast tracks it plans to free up C-band spectrum for 5G
      Coronavirus further delays the launch of the Philippines' long awaited third telco
        Five minutes with: Leon de Bruyn, senior vice president of Lummus Technology, McDermott
          IndiGo to launch flights to key Middle East destinations from Calicut

            More related galleries

            Photos: The Emirates Palace hotel in Abu Dhabi
              Photos: First look at ME Dubai
                Photos: Mandarin Oriental, Lago Di Como reopens for spring
                  Photos: First look at Radisson Red Dubai Silicon Oasis
                    Photos: Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas unveils Beach Pool Residences