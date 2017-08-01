Checking In: Sonara Camp

Checking In: Sonara Camp
Sonara Camp is an environmentally-minded concept, actively working to respect the local wildlife and habitats
Published: 2 March 2020 - 10:15 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Located outside of the hustle and bustle of modern Dubai, the Sonara Camp concept provides a much sought-after luxury: peace and quiet. The experience-led concept allows guests to interact with emirate's desert with a selection of activities and shows, while also enjoying the level of luxury the Arab city has become famous for.

Luxury experience
Sonara Camp is a concept designed to allow guests to experience Dubai's expansive sand dunes. Situated in a wildlife area in the desert, guests can order predrinks and appetisers as they sit in the open-air lounges. Visitors can walk down the stairs to reach a restaurant where a French chef cooks a seasonal menu offering dishes inspired by Arabic and European gastronomy.

Fun for all the family
The camp offers a range of activities and entertainment, with the possibility to tour the camp by riding on a camel’s back. Other activities include sand boarding or playing with a soft archery kit. Back at the camp, local Arabic live musicians can be organised to play authentic oud and tabla while guests are served drinks and shown a falcon show. Evening entertainment includes roasted marshmallows by the campfire and a fire show. For a more familar form of relaxation, the site has an outdoor cinema where guests can watch a movie as popcorn is given out.

Eco-chic camp
Beyond its experience-led design, Sonara Camp is an environmentally-minded concept, actively working to respect the local wildlife and habitats. Carbon free and solar-powered, the camp has a zero plastic policy and uses glass bottles of water and bamboo straws in its cocktails. It sources ethical products and mostly uses natural materials for the site's infrastructure

Quick fact
It is now possible to extend the experience at Sonara by booking an overnight stay. Guests can stay at Sonara Camp in a Nomadic Tent, then wake up with a breakfast in the dunes before returning to Dubai.


