Expo 2020 Dubai officials are confident coronavirus will be managed
The Greatest Show on Earth will still run from October 20, 2020 to April 21, 2021
Published: 2 March 2020 - 6:15 a.m.

The upcoming Expo 2020 Dubai will go ahead as planned according to spokespeople of the international event.

Reported by sister publication Arabian Business, The Greatest Show on Earth will still run from October 20, 2020 to April 21, 2021 despite the mounting fears around the coronavirus outbreak.

An Expo 2020 spokesperson said: “The safety and well-being of everyone visiting Expo 2020 Dubai is of paramount importance to us, and we’re working closely with the UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention to apply the guidance that they have provided.”

“Expo does not open until October this year, and we will continue to follow the situation closely. We are hopeful that global efforts will succeed in managing the virus.”

At the time of writing, Coronavirus has spread to 64 countries, with close to 87,000 official cases and 3,000 deaths.
