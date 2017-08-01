IHG to open first Indigo brand hotel in Middle East

Hospitality
News
IHG to open first Indigo brand hotel in Middle East
Once open, the property will comprise 269 rooms across 17 floors
Published: 2 March 2020 - 12:30 p.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) has announced it will open a new property in Dubai under its Indigo lifestyle hotel brand.

Projected to open in the summer of this year, the Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown will be located along the banks of the Dubai Creek and mark the brand’s debut in the Middle East.

Once open, the property will comprise 269 rooms across 17 floors. Facilities include a ladies salon and a barber shop, two spa treatment rooms, a yoga studio and a gym with the option to book a personal trainer.

For MICE travellers, the hotel will feature two meeting rooms together capable of seating 50 guests. The rooms will have AV equipment, projectors, conference phones and a coffee area.

F&B venues include the Neighbourhood Café, a cocktail bar, a poolside bar and the Bakala Joos juice bar.

IGH explained its Indigo hotel in Dubai will house more than 200 pieces of art, each paying tribute to the local area that is Dubai Creek. The property will also have complex carpets created through a partnership with the Fatima Bint Mohammed Bin Zayed Initiative (FBMI).

Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown GM Laura Eggleton said: “As our first opening in the region, Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown combines the city’s heritage with the new, fresh buzz of the ever-evolving landscape through local collaborations. We’re looking forward to sharing our neighbourhood story with you.”

