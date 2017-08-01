JA Hotels & Resorts appoints sustainability consultant

Hospitality
News
JA Hotels & Resorts appoints sustainability consultant
Simarna Singh
Published: 2 March 2020 - noon
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Hospitality group JA Hotels & Resorts has announced the appointment of Simarna Singh as its sustainability consultant.

In her role, the 22-year old will ensure all properties within Dubai are compliant with the Dubai Sustainable Tourism (DST) strategy while also creating educational events and programmes JA guests can participate in.

Singh will be expected to continue JA Hotels & Resorts’ current work to improve its sustainable practices. In the past these have included JA Manafaru Maldives partnering with Adidas Parley to repurpose plastic found during reef cleaning, to implementing food waste reduction technology and zero plastic-usage policies.

The hospitality group highlighted that it is aiming to become the first UAE hotel group to be single-use plastic free.

Educated in Dubai, Singh is a graduate of the Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management. Despite her young age, she has been an official speaker at more than 20 conferences and events. In 2017 she was a United Nations Global Compact Youth Ambassador and is also the founder of Sustainable Relationship Partners in Dubai.

JA Resorts & Hotels CEO Anthony Ross explained: “Sustainability is at the core of our brand and is also a primary concern for Dubai Government who are making great inroads on environmental issues. We are supporting the UAE Leaders vision and proactively doing all we can, as fast as we can, as these issues matter to us personally as well as to our guests.”

He continued: “We’ve got scores of people involved in all our sustainability efforts at the hotels and resorts but hiring Simarna is an important strategic decision to help us build on our successes so far and always strive for higher goals. Sim comes from the generation with the most to lose if we continue with unsustainable practices and as we’ve all seen with Greta Thunberg, sometimes the greatest drive and dedication comes from the youth.”
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

BASF partners with SAP consulting leader Seidor on 22-country business transformation project
    Limited seats remaining for Digital Studio Awards 2020
      Hollywood-based Icon Media selects GB Labs storage
        ABB Completes Divestment of Solar Inverter Business To FIMER SpA
          Grundfos organises cricket tournament plumbers in UAE

            More related galleries

            Photos: Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai launches Royal Penthouse
              Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week
                Photos: The Emirates Palace hotel in Abu Dhabi
                  Photos: First look at ME Dubai
                    Photos: Mandarin Oriental, Lago Di Como reopens for spring