JA Hotels & Resorts appoints sustainability consultant

Hospitality group JA Hotels & Resorts has announced the appointment of Simarna Singh as its sustainability consultant.

In her role, the 22-year old will ensure all properties within Dubai are compliant with the Dubai Sustainable Tourism (DST) strategy while also creating educational events and programmes JA guests can participate in.

Singh will be expected to continue JA Hotels & Resorts’ current work to improve its sustainable practices. In the past these have included JA Manafaru Maldives partnering with Adidas Parley to repurpose plastic found during reef cleaning, to implementing food waste reduction technology and zero plastic-usage policies.

The hospitality group highlighted that it is aiming to become the first UAE hotel group to be single-use plastic free.

Educated in Dubai, Singh is a graduate of the Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management. Despite her young age, she has been an official speaker at more than 20 conferences and events. In 2017 she was a United Nations Global Compact Youth Ambassador and is also the founder of Sustainable Relationship Partners in Dubai.

JA Resorts & Hotels CEO Anthony Ross explained: “Sustainability is at the core of our brand and is also a primary concern for Dubai Government who are making great inroads on environmental issues. We are supporting the UAE Leaders vision and proactively doing all we can, as fast as we can, as these issues matter to us personally as well as to our guests.”

He continued: “We’ve got scores of people involved in all our sustainability efforts at the hotels and resorts but hiring Simarna is an important strategic decision to help us build on our successes so far and always strive for higher goals. Sim comes from the generation with the most to lose if we continue with unsustainable practices and as we’ve all seen with Greta Thunberg, sometimes the greatest drive and dedication comes from the youth.”