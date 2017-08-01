Jeddah hotel occupancy on the rise in January 2020

Jeddah hotel occupancy on the rise in January 2020
Occupancy in the city was at its highest in four years
Published: 2 March 2020 - 6:30 a.m.

Hotel occupancy levels in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah spiked significantly in January 2020 compared to 2019.

According to data from STR, occupancy in the city was at its highest in four years, registering at 63.5% and marking a 31.8% increase compared to January 2019.

STR attributed the growth in occupancy to the midyear school break, which was celebrated in December.

As Arabian Business reported however, the city’s hotel performance was mixed for January this year. Average daily rate (ADR) dropped by 9.4% compared to the same time last year, coming in at SR600.15. Revenue per available room (RevPAR) meanwhile rose by 19.4% to SR381.38.

Across the wider Middle East region occupancy in hotels rose by 8.1% to 73.3% while ADR dropped by 2.6% to US$148.57. RevPAR rose 5.3% to $108.90 in January this year compared to 2019.


