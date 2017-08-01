Marriott Hotel Al Forsan, Abu Dhabi unveils sensory pods

Published: 2 March 2020 - 1:15 p.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Five-star property Marriott Hotel Al Forsan, Abu Dhabi has unveiled its selection of multi-sensory pods for guests to interact with.

Part of Marriott’s ‘Let Your Mind Travel’ campaign, each pod houses the technology to recreate the sights, sounds and smells of various Marriott hotels.

Within the pods is the audio visual technology to recreate the Montreal Marriott Chateau Champlain in Canada, Dead Sea Marriott Resort & Spa in Jordan, Jaipur Marriott Hotel in India, Kaua'i Marriott Resort in Hawaii and Osaka Marriott Miyako Hotel in Japan.

Each of the pods emit a scent to reflect the location of the Marriott hotel, including wood for Montreal, salt from the Dead Sea, spices for India, florals for Osaka and coconut for Hawaii.

Marriott Hotel Al Forsan, Abu Dhabi GM David Lance explained: “The multi-sensory pods are designed to simulate the experience of travelling to incredible destinations around the world and inspire new perspectives. It gives us immense joy to be the first hotel in Abu Dhabi to invite guests on a journey of the senses and let their mind travel.”
