Minor Hotels enters partnership with Clinique La Prairie

Hospitality group Minor Hotels has entered a partnership with Clinique La Prairie to operate a spa in the St. Regis Bangkok.

Slated to open later this year, the Clinique La Prairie Aesthetics & Medical Spa will operate at the five-star hotel under MSpa International, Minor’s wellness and spa division.

As a medical spa, the wellness facility will offer a range of treatments to help guests to live a healthier, longer and better life.

Once open, the medical spa will be located on the 15th floor of the hotel, featuring both male and female relaxation areas spread over two floors. The spa will also have a lounge, floating pods, showers, steam rooms, Jacuzzis and plunge pools.

Minor International group CEO Dillip Rajakarier explained: “We are delighted to partner with Clinique La Prairie on their first business venture in Asia and we are excited to see this collaboration come to fruition. Bangkok is the global capital of medical and wellness tourism and we are confident that the demand for, and the expertise of the Clinique La Prairie Aesthetics & Medical Spa, will be very well received by residents of Bangkok and visitors to Thailand.”

MSpa International group director Zoe Wall added: “Clinique La Prairie is a global leader when it comes to longevity-based programs. The Clinique La Prairie Aesthetics & Medical Spa will bring a host of exclusive firsts to Bangkok. A team of medical spa professionals and aesthetics medicine specialists will combine expert knowledge with contemporary science and state-of-the-art technology to ensure bespoke experiences with a results-driven focus. Individual consultations to address longevity, beauty and nutrition will be available to guests in which they will receive a tailor-made program to enhance their lifestyle.”

Clinique La Prairie CEO Simone Gibertoni concluded: “Since 1931, Clinique La Prairie is a unique destination where the level of care enwraps the guests in cutting edge health care and wellness. After nearly 90 years of heritage in Switzerland, the clinic's ambition is to offer its expertise and its holistic approach to well-being - based on the four pillars of medical care, wellness, nutrition and exercise – abroad.”