Nominees revealed for the Time Out Abu Dhabi Music & Nightlife Awards 2020

Abu Dhabi’s best nightlife destinations and nights out are about to be revealed by sister publication Time Out Abu Dhabi.

The Time Out Abu Dhabi Music & Nightlife Awards are back for another year in 2020, within which there are 19 categories celebrating the city’s best nights out.

Over the past 12 months, Time Out Abu Dhabi’s team of reviewers has been out and about around the city, reviewing Abu Dhabi’s best bars, pubs, clubs, gigs, concerts, ladies’ nights, DJs, bar bands and more – and they’re revealing the shortlists for the Time Out Abu Dhabi Music & Nightlife Awards 2020 on their website.

Time Out Abu Dhabi’s dedicated team of anonymous reviewers goes out every night of the week, to live and breathe the social life of the city, to be on the pulse of what’s happening and where – so they can tell you, without any bias – or influence from third parties – where you need to be going to for a top night out.

From super-clubs to rooftop bars, bar bands to DJs, sports bars to ladies’ nights, The Time Out Abu Dhabi team has been there – and there’s a category to recognise them.

There have been no nominations and there is no public vote. You can trust they are giving you an honest, independent review, without any outside influences.

New for 2020 is the Terrace Bar category, which recognises bars in the city with a superb outdoor terrace area.

Venues that opened between September 1, 2019 and February 29, 2020, are eligible for the newcomer award and are not entered into any other categories.

The winners will be revealed at a glittering ceremony on Tuesday March 31 at the Time Out Abu Dhabi Music & Nightlife Awards 2020, which will be held at W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island. This will be followed by a huge after-party at a venue that’s going to be announced very soon.

Sit tight for the official announcement of the very best nightlife destinations in Abu Dhabi.

For event table bookings and prices, please contact tablebookings@timeoutabudhabi.com. For event queries, contact Joanna.Farrer@itp.com.

Click here for the full list.