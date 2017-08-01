Scandinavian White’s eco-friendly amenities

Scandinavian White, an eco-friendly hospitality amenities brand, has reaffirmed its commitment to sustainable practices.

Owned by Groupe GM, the Nordic brand provides a range of shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, body lotions and hair & body gels. Each of its products are packaged in EU-compliant Ecolabel packaging, meaning they are recognised as highly environmentally-friendly.

Each of the containers are made from close to 100% recycled plastics, while the gels and creams themselves are made with 95% natural ingredients.

Launched in 2011, the brand has its own environmental protection programme. The Care About Earth scheme demands the brand to continue developing its recycled and plant-based packaging, while also improving its natural ingredient formulas and taking part in initiatives to help the planet.

Groupe GM president Laurent Marchand said: “We designed the Scandinavian White brand using almost 100% recycled plastic, as our goal at Groupe GM is to be the eco-friendliest, we can possibly be. It is of huge importance to us that we contribute to a cleaner environment and provide our customers and the environment with non-harmful products. We will continue our efforts in offering our clients the safest and most sustainable solutions.”

Groupe GM designs, produces and distributes cosmetics and accessories for the hospitality industry in more than 70 countries.