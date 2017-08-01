Shangri-La Hotel, Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi to host Dragon Boat Festival

Dragon boat festivals were originally held by fishing communities along Chinese rivers
Published: 2 March 2020 - 5:30 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Five-star property Shangri-La Hotel, Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi has announced it will host the Abu Dhabi Dragon Boat Festival this year.

Slated to be held on March 27 and 28, the event returns to the UAE capital for its 14th year. Organised in partnership with Siren Events, UAE Dragon Boat and the United Arab Emirates Sailing and Rowing Federation, the event originated in China more than 2,500 years ago.

As host, the property will introduce a discounted room rate for the weekend. Both participants and views can book stays starting at AED730 for a deluxe room. Sister four-star property Traders Hotel will also offer a discounted stay, starting at AED367 for a room.

Following the competition, a BBQ party will be held at Trader Hotel’s Afya F&B venue, comprising meats, seafood and roasted vegetables for guests. The F&B experience is projected to cost AED206 per person.

Dragon boat festivals were originally held by fishing communities along Chinese rivers, these communities aimed to encourage rainfall and celebrate the summer rice planting.


