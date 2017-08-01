Supplier News: The Waterfalls Group partners with CanO Water

Hospitality
News
Supplier News: The Waterfalls Group partners with CanO Water
CanO Water
Published: 2 March 2020 - 8:30 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

The Waterfalls Group has now partnered with CanO Water on a product innovation that is ethical, aesthetically pleasing and commercially viable.

CanO Water was created in response to the damaging impact that plastic bottles have on the environment, after a trip to a remote island opened the eyes of three close friends.

With approximately eight million tonnes of plastic ending up in the ocean each year, CanO Water is an inﬁnitely recyclable alternative to plastic bottles. Recycle your can, and it could be back on the shelf in as little as six weeks.

The Waterfalls Group also veered away from Tetra, seeking a more sustainable alternative, and are excited to be working with a brand which was a finalist for two Gulfood awards, and was featured in the Future Zone at this year’s show specifically for the innovative and sleek packaging design.

The Waterfalls Group operates across the Middle East. Its F&B distribution division supplies exclusively to the hospitality sector, restricting products from supermarkets to safeguard brand equity and supply those who seek experiences over commodities.

Email: info@waterfallsfb.com

Website: www.waterfallsfb.com

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Comment: From bees to trees
    GM Interview: Great Scott
      US fast tracks it plans to free up C-band spectrum for 5G
        Coronavirus further delays the launch of the Philippines' long awaited third telco
          Etihad Cargo bolsters sales services in US, Europe and Asia

            More related galleries

            Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week
              Photos: The Emirates Palace hotel in Abu Dhabi
                Photos: First look at ME Dubai
                  Photos: Mandarin Oriental, Lago Di Como reopens for spring
                    Photos: First look at Radisson Red Dubai Silicon Oasis