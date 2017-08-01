Supplier News: The Waterfalls Group partners with CanO Water

The Waterfalls Group has now partnered with CanO Water on a product innovation that is ethical, aesthetically pleasing and commercially viable.

CanO Water was created in response to the damaging impact that plastic bottles have on the environment, after a trip to a remote island opened the eyes of three close friends.

With approximately eight million tonnes of plastic ending up in the ocean each year, CanO Water is an inﬁnitely recyclable alternative to plastic bottles. Recycle your can, and it could be back on the shelf in as little as six weeks.

The Waterfalls Group also veered away from Tetra, seeking a more sustainable alternative, and are excited to be working with a brand which was a finalist for two Gulfood awards, and was featured in the Future Zone at this year’s show specifically for the innovative and sleek packaging design.

The Waterfalls Group operates across the Middle East. Its F&B distribution division supplies exclusively to the hospitality sector, restricting products from supermarkets to safeguard brand equity and supply those who seek experiences over commodities.

Email: info@waterfallsfb.com

Website: www.waterfallsfb.com