Swiss-Belhotel International debuts in Oman

Swiss-Belhotel International has announced the soft opening of Swiss-Belinn Muscat, marking the group’s debut into the Sultanate.

The three-star property comprises 128 rooms, along an all-day dining venue, a lounge venue and in-room dining options.

For MICE travellers the property has a 32 sqm boardroom; the hotel itself is located 10 minutes away from the Muscat International Airport, Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque and the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Swiss-Belhotel International SVP of operations and development for MEA and India Laurent A. Voivenel said: “We are delighted to announce the opening of Swiss-Belinn Muscat at this exciting time when the market is in need of more mid-scale hotels. Being the closest hotel to the airport as well as having the city’s prime attractions at its doorstep, it is the ideal address for business and leisure travellers.”

He continued: “As part of our growth strategy in the GCC we are eager to expand our presence in new and existing markets and we are confident that Swiss-Belinn Muscat will become a preferred address for visitors to Oman offering a unique brand experience at an affordable price point.”

The hospitality group currently has a portfolio of more than 145 properties, spread across Europe, Asia and the Middle East.