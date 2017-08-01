Alici launches Friday brunch

Alici on Bluewaters Island has announced it will launch a Friday brunch on March 6.

The F&B venue will serve a range of seafood, along with an oyster bar, Italian cocktails and its a la carte menu.

Dishes include a selection of seafood crudo, antipastis, grilled meats, pizzas and pastas. Dessert choices will hail from the south of Italy, with tiramisu and caprese tart on offer.

The Alici Brunch will run from 1 pm to 4 pm, priced at AED395 with soft drinks and AED495 with wine and cocktails. For AED595 guests can enjoy premium Italian drinks.

The venue first opened at Bluewaters last year, specialising in south Italian food and sustainably-sourced seafood.