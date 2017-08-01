Coya Dubai prepares set menu for Dubai Restaurant Week

Peruvian F&B venue Coya Dubai located at the Four Seasons Resort Dubai has announced it will prepare a set menu for guests throughout Dubai Restaurant Week.

The menu will draw culinary inspiration from Spain, Japan, China and Peru, while including options for vegans, vegetarians and gluten-intolerant diners.

Starters include hongos ceviche, wagyu short rib with bao or salmon tacos. Main courses range from a set of beef ribs with lemon-flavoured pepper, to a Chilean sea bass with rice, lime and chilli. Vegan options include dried potato, cauliflower and celeriac or a traditional aji Amarillo yellow pepper.

For the finishing dessert, guests can enjoy a sweet-tart Peruvian drink.

Feeding into the larger Dubai Food Festival this year, the Dubai Restaurant Week 2020 runs from March 5 to 14 and features a range of participating restaurants all offering discounted set menus.

Coya Dubai’s set menu for the event is priced at AED125 per person.