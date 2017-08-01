Coya Dubai prepares set menu for Dubai Restaurant Week

Hospitality
News
Published: 3 March 2020 - 5 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Peruvian F&B venue Coya Dubai located at the Four Seasons Resort Dubai has announced it will prepare a set menu for guests throughout Dubai Restaurant Week.

The menu will draw culinary inspiration from Spain, Japan, China and Peru, while including options for vegans, vegetarians and gluten-intolerant diners.

Starters include hongos ceviche, wagyu short rib with bao or salmon tacos. Main courses range from a set of beef ribs with lemon-flavoured pepper, to a Chilean sea bass with rice, lime and chilli. Vegan options include dried potato, cauliflower and celeriac or a traditional aji Amarillo yellow pepper.

For the finishing dessert, guests can enjoy a sweet-tart Peruvian drink.

Feeding into the larger Dubai Food Festival this year, the Dubai Restaurant Week 2020 runs from March 5 to 14 and features a range of participating restaurants all offering discounted set menus.

Coya Dubai’s set menu for the event is priced at AED125 per person.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

BASF partners with SAP consulting leader Seidor on 22-country business transformation project
    Limited seats remaining for Digital Studio Awards 2020
      Hollywood-based Icon Media selects GB Labs storage
        ABB Completes Divestment of Solar Inverter Business To FIMER SpA
          Grundfos organises cricket tournament plumbers in UAE

            More related galleries

            Photos: Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai launches Royal Penthouse
              Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week
                Photos: The Emirates Palace hotel in Abu Dhabi
                  Photos: First look at ME Dubai
                    Photos: Mandarin Oriental, Lago Di Como reopens for spring