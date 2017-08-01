Editor’s Letter: Stay connected

When times are tough, it pays to get creative. That’s the message of Anne Scott, general manager of W Dubai – The Palm who we spoke to recently.

She’s determined to ride out `what she calls a “really tough” first half of the year by spending more time listening to what her guests want, and by looking at alternative revenue streams. We’ve dedicated this issue to all things artistic (you might have noticed our not-so subtle arty reference on the cover of our magazine, designed in collaboration with Art Painting Lab).

Art Painting Lab’s founder Sam Kaufman Saliba is also featured inside our magazine this month, talking about the growing demand for bespoke art in hotels across the region. For properties, art can be a way to showcase their brand values and stand out from the crowd.

Art also creates a connection with guests, just like Anne Scott is trying to do at her hotel. Maybe it’s fostering those connections that will see the industry through its toughest periods? It’s clear we’ve got people in the region that will certainly give it their best shot.

Claudia de Brito, Editor