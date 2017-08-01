Marriott grows presence in South Africa with Johannesburg opening

Hospitality group Marriott International has announced the opening of Johannesburg Marriott Hotel Melrose Arch, situated in a developing up-market portion of the city.

The property features 306 guest rooms, including 10 junior suites. On the upper floors of the hotel are 84 serviced apartments, ranging from one, two and three-bedrooms.

These long-stay apartments make up the Marriott Executive Apartments Johannesburg Melrose Arch which is connected to the hotel

Facilities at the hotel include two F&B venues, including the Archer Bar and Eatery and the Keystone Bistro. Serving craft beers and cocktails, Archer Bar is designed as the social hub of the hotel. Keystone Bistro meanwhile specialises in South African cuisine.

For MICE travellers Johannesburg Marriott Hotel Melrose Arch houses seven meeting rooms, a ball room and a VIP area dubbed The Green Room. Other facilities include a fitness centre, an outdoor heated pool and a pool bar.

Marriott International MEA VP for premium & select brands Sandra Schulze-Potgieter said: “We are thrilled to open Johannesburg Marriott Hotel Melrose Arch and Marriott Executive Apartments Johannesburg Melrose Arch, further strengthening our relationship with the Amdec Group in South Africa. The openings are part of Marriott International’s commitment to expand our footprint in Africa and deepen our brand portfolio in South Africa. The property is a strong representation of two brands which will deliver tailored services, sophisticated spaces and enriching experiences.”

Amdec Group CEO James Wilson added: "The opening of Johannesburg Marriott Hotel Melrose Arch and Marriott Executive Apartments Johannesburg Melrose Arch marks the continuation of a long-standing relationship between Marriott International and the Amdec Group. We are proud to play a part in paving the way for Marriott International’s expansion into Africa.”

Marriott International currently operates 61 hotels in South Africa and has a further eight hotels in the pipeline.