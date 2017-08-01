Alto-Shaam hires VP of sales, EMEA

Foodservice equipment provider Alto-Shaam has announced the appointment of Simon Parke-Davis as its VP of sales for EMEA.

In his role, Parke-Davis will be expected with managing the company’s business development and sales strategies in the region, while also growing accounts by market segment and thinking of new customer opportunities.

Leveraging Alto-Shaam’s distributor and dealership network across EMEA, the VP of sales must implement strategic product campaigns.

Prior to his post at Alto-Shaam, Parke-Davis was the MD in the Middle East for Rational, and had been with the company for more than 13 years in a number of roles.

Alto-Shaam executive VP of global sales Lucky McQuillan said: “Simon has a proven track record of strategic management and increasing market share internationally, demonstrated by his time working in the Middle East. I look forward to working with him and continuing our growth in the EMEA markets as we look to promote our full range of kitchen equipment solutions.”