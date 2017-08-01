Building work starts on Premier Inn Barsha Heights

Building work has begun on the ninth Premier Inn hotel in the UAE. Located in Dubai’s Barsha Heights, the property will be built under a partnership between Premier Inn and MBT Hotel Management & Hospitality.

Expected to open its doors in Q4 2021, Premier Inn Barsha Heights will feature 219 rooms, along with a licensed bar, a restaurant, pool, gym and a Costa Coffee.

Premier Inn, a UK-based brand, assured the hotel will have a strong focus on sustainability. The mid-market hotel will have solar panels, a greywater system and LED lighting to reduce energy consumption.

Premier Inn Middle East MD Adam Nicholls said: “We are delighted to be working with MBT Hotel Management & Hospitality on its first venture into the hotel industry. Barsha Heights is a perfect location, nestled between the Marina and Downtown Dubai, a thriving hub of businesses, residents and nightlife.”

MBT Hotel Management and Hospitality executive director Niveen Ibrahim added: “This ground-breaking marks a milestone for MBT HM&H as we are happy to announce our partnership with Premier Inn Hotels, our first hotel project while entering the hospitality sector in the UAE. You can’t go wrong when you choose the experienced and right partners to work with and that’s exactly what we have with Premier Inn. We are looking forward to a successful relationship in Premier Inn – Barsha Heights and thank everyone involved so far.”

Premier Inn currently has more than 800 hotels across the UK and Germany, along with 10 hotels in the Middle East.